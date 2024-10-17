Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.01 and last traded at $166.08, with a volume of 103499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.82.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $3,201,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,096,414.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

