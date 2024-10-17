Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.61 and last traded at $135.15. 23,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 151,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.28.

Argan Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Argan’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Argan by 76.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

