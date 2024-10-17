Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,772.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.