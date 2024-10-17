Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.89. 2,956,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.00. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

