Asset Dedication LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.