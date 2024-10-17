Asset Dedication LLC Sells 67 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $232.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.