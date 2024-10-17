Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 114378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Astrana Health Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

