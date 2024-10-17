Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $200.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.
TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.12.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $1,539,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,134,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $1,539,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at $83,134,490.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 152,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,693,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,185 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,593. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Atlassian by 27.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,846,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
