Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Atmus Filtration Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 65.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $562,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,959.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

