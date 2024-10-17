ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 122,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATN International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Featured Articles

