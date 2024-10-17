AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 148,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,299,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,594,000 after buying an additional 219,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.70 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.