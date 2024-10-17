Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$23.52 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
