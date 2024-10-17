AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,501.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

AZO stock opened at $3,129.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,007.34. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.