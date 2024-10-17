Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,780 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 608,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 129,078 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 620,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

