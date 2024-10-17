Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,455,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,612,852. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

