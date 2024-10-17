Avaii Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 400,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200,331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 71,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

