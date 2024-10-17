Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,228. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.