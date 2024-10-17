Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.69. 230,158 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

