Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,736 Shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYFI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

HYFI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 6,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600. AB High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

