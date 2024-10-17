Avaii Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,095. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

