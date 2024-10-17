Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $239.31 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and approximately $239.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.59 or 0.00041092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,707,854 coins and its circulating supply is 406,704,754 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

