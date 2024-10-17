Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Increased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned 0.52% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $24,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,471 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,578,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,570,000 after purchasing an additional 174,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.61 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

