B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 793 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

