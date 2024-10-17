B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208,772 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

