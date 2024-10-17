B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $165.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.