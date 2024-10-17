B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 10,970 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,168,000 after buying an additional 865,120 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,545,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,962,000 after buying an additional 556,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after buying an additional 1,484,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,043,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.11 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

