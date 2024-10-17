B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,712 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in NiSource by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $9,686,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 1.8 %

NI stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.