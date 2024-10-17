B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $887.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $887.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $830.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

