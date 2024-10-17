Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.88). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 238,939 shares traded.
Bacanora Lithium Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £259.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64.
About Bacanora Lithium
Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.
