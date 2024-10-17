Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million.

Bank First Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BFC traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $94.07. 27,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $948.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

