Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Shares of BK stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 251,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

