Barclays Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $121.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.64. 502,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $1,860,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

