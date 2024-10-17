Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 242.30 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 241.80 ($3.16), with a volume of 91459859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.05 ($3.10).

BARC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276 ($3.60).

The company has a market cap of £35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 911.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,421.39). In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($141,445.19). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,421.39). 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

