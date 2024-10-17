Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Basf to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

