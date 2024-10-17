Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Hold

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after buying an additional 111,363 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Stories

