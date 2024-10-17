Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Upgraded to Hold by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$112,087.40. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

