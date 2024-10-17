Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,755 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

