Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO opened at $154.91 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

