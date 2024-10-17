Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,426,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

