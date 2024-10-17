Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,544,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,037.9 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
