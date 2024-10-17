Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,303,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,769,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 380,053 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,287,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 203,896 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,911,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 115,474 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

