Bfsg LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VXUS stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.