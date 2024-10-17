Bfsg LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bfsg LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 98,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,767,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 44,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $281.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $281.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.