Bfsg LLC Sells 157 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

BDX stock opened at $240.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

