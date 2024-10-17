Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

PAAS stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.