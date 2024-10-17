BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.02% of BioLineRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

