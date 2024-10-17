BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BLRX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.02% of BioLineRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

