Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $1,589.52 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00065277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 314.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,446.13 or 0.37982380 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

