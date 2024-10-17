Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.3 days.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDIMF stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $433.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

