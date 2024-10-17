BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $3.60 Price Target at CIBC

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $3.50 to $3.60 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.
BlackBerry Stock Down 1.5 %
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in BlackBerry by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
