BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $653,370.66 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $653,370.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,969,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,550,429.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $2,757,724.80.
- On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,953 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,088,884.03.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,185,946.30.
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,095,606.88.
- On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
BCAT remained flat at $16.26 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,967,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
