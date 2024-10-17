BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Sells $653,370.66 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $653,370.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,969,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,550,429.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $2,757,724.80.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,953 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,088,884.03.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,185,946.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,095,606.88.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT remained flat at $16.26 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.19%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,967,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 69,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

